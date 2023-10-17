Beginning next month, employers across BC will be forced to include wages or expected salary ranges in job postings.

In good news for applicants, the development follows up on an announcement from the BC government earlier this year when it introduced the legislation for the change for wages displayed publicly.

The legislation also includes other measures crucial for transparency in the BC job sector.

Beginning November 1, every employer in BC must include either the expected pay or the expected pay range for a specific job advertised publicly on platforms like Indeed.

Things like bonus pay, overtime, or benefits don’t need to be included but can be voluntary.

The BC government also has some specific rules about what is and isn’t allowed:

“$20 per hour and up” or “up to $30 per hour” does not meet the requirement

“$20-$30 per hour” does meet the requirement

Things like help wanted posters that don’t specify specific roles or jobs aren’t part of this requirement.

Also, beginning November 1, the BC government and crown corporations like BC Hydro, ICBC and WorkSafe BC must post annual pay transparency reports.

On November 1, 2024, employers with over 1,000 employees must post transparency reports. In 2025, this applies to employers with 300 employees or more and, by 2026, with 50 employees or more.

Another change that will protect applicants involves pay history and pay secrecy. Employers now cannot ask applicants what they’ve been paid in other positions at other employers.

Employers can also not dismiss, suspend, demote, discipline or harass employees who’ve asked employers about their pay or who have revealed information about their income to fellow employees.