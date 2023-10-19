6 side hustles to try in Canada without actually getting a second job

The cost of living is skyrocketing in Canada, with inflation hitting us everywhere from the grocery store and eating out to wild rent prices.

Many people are finding their salary just isn’t enough to keep up. But before you whip out that old serving resume for a nights-and-weekends job, we have some suggestions for less intensive side hustles that might allow you more freedom on top of a full-time job.

Check out these ways to ease the pressure on your bank balance:

Pet-sitting

Who doesn’t love making a four-legged friend? Offering pet-sitting services or dog-walking is a great way to make some extra cash on the side when your schedule allows. There are plenty of apps to help you meet clients too, from Rover to Pawshake to Pet Sitter.

Subletting your apartment

With asking rents for new apartments climbing at alarming rates, your spot could be a very attractive price for a subletter if you’ve lived in it for a couple of years or more. If your landlord allows (and your roommates are chill with it), consider offering your home to a subletter next time you go on vacation or even away for the weekend. It can be surprisingly easy to find someone willing to exchange some cash for a relatively short stay.

Sell your old things on Facebook Marketplace

Donating your old clothes and furniture? Not in this economy. Try listing items you no longer use on Facebook Marketplace, you may be surprised by what’s popular. And once the item sells, it’s a win-win — you get rid of something that’s taking up space, plus get some cash, and the buyer takes home something they need at a fraction of the price.

Be the friend who collects empties

For every metal can or glass bottle that’s returned to your local collection depot, you’ll get some change back. Either use your own vehicle or invest in a wheeled carrier, and volunteer to make your friends’ recycling easier at your next get-together. You make taking their trash out easier, and collect some cash for your efforts.

List your car on Turo

If you have a vehicle of your own, you can list it on a new app called Turo, which bills itself as the Airbnb of car rentals. Turo takes a cut of every booking, and in exchange offers insurance so if your renter crashes the car, Turo will pay — minus the deductible, of course.

Host an Airbnb experience

Some provincial governments are cracking down on short-term rentals, but you can still apply to host an experience close to home.

Get your tour guide on and take visitors on a unique adventure only locals would know about. It could be a walking tour of your neighbourhood, a photoshoot, or a cooking class — get creative.