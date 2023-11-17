International students in Canada will be restricted to a 20-hour work week

International students in Canada soon won’t be able to work more than 20 hours per week.

Last fall, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser said he was temporarily lifting the 20-hour-per-week cap on the number of hours eligible post-secondary students can work off-campus while class is in session. This change started last November and is ending December 31, 2023.

The rules impacted full-time students who were authorized on their study permit to work in Canada.

The purpose of the measure was to “provide eligible international students with a greater opportunity to gain valuable work experience in Canada, and to increase the availability of workers to sustain Canada’s post-pandemic economic growth,” a spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told Daily Hive.

As international students will once again be limited to a 20-hour work week in 2024, some may be strained by the change.

In Canada, an average full-time international student will pay $38,081 for an undergraduate degree program in the 2023-24 school year, according to Statistics Canada. Meanwhile, Canadian students will pay $7,076.

The temporary measure is being assessed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to identify the impact the policy had, “including how many eligible international students have taken advantage of the temporary public policy.”