Four BC workplaces recognized for supporting employee well-being

The Canadian Positive Psychology Association (CPPA) announced the winners of the prestigious Canadian Workplace Wellbeing Awards (CWWA), and four major BC companies took the top spots.

The CPPA is a non-profit organization that gives out the annual awards to recognize companies for their dedicated and innovative efforts in enhancing the well-being of their employees.

Each company has supported workers in a way that has positively impacted their lives and demonstrated the importance of fostering a supportive and thriving work environment.

“Employee wellbeing is a fundamental component of a healthy and successful workplace,” said Louisa Jewell, president of the Canadian Positive Psychology Association. “We are inspired by the dedication of this year’s winners in creating environments where employees can flourish, and we commend them for their outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of their workforce.”

The Vancouver-based Canuck Place Children’s Hospice was listed as one of three Canadian non-profit organizations for prioritizing employee well-being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canuck Place Childrens Hospice (@canuckplace)



The three large public- and private-sector companies that were recognized in BC for supporting and valuing employees include:

Best Buy in Vancouver

The Gorman Group in West Kelowna

TransLink in Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TransLink (@translink)



Other Canadian companies that made the list include Kids Help Phone in Toronto and Cenovus Energy in Calgary.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith.