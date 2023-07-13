Chicha San Chen, a Taiwan-based premium bubble tea shop, is making waves in the Canadian market.



The brand opened its very first Canadian outpost in Burnaby back in 2022, and now Chicha San Chen is set to open a second spot, this time in Richmond.

As of Friday, July 14, folks will be able to head to 157-6386 No. 3 Road to get in on some delicious beverages from the brand, including fresh milk tea with taro balls.

According to Chicha San Chen, its drinks are handcrafted by Taiwanese tea masters with over 20 years of experience.

The Richmond location is just a small part of Chicha San Chen’s planned expansion, as it will be opening locations in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver proper over the coming months.

Chicha San Chen – Richmond

Address:157-6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram