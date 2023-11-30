UrbanizedCurated

4 of the most charming neighbourhoods in Greater Vancouver

Nov 30 2023
Greater Vancouver is home to some incredible neighbourhoods, full of green space or close to all the trendy lounges and workout studios (looking at you, Yaletown), but some are just unbeatably charming.

These areas in the region are so delightful they’re sure to warm your heart on a cold winter day.

Deep Cove

bucket list

Deep Cove Kayak/Vancouver’s North Shore

There’s just something about the picturesque cottages with docks reaching out to the water and the forests and mist that remind us of being on the Gulf Islands without actually boarding a ferry.

Plus, the village itself is home to some of the cutest local businesses if you’re looking to shop or grab a bite. Honey Doughnuts and Goodies is popular with locals and celebrities alike, and Cafe Orso is a European-style cafe offering coffee, tea, alcohol, and Belgian waffles.

Steveston

Steveston

Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

This historic fishing village in Richmond looks like something out of a storybook and features prominently as the backdrop for film and television productions that film there.

Walk along the boardwalk, see the boats moored in the harbour, and grab a bite from one of the many adorable shops. From fish and chips to lobster tail pizza, you can find it in Steveston.

District 1881

Disney BC

Chilliwack’s District 1881/district1881.com | BobbyWjr/Shutterstock

This Chilliwack neighbourhood is a real-life Disney dupe right here in the Fraser Valley.

Featuring wide sidewalks, cheerful lanes, and lots of colours, the three-block stretch was modelled by Algra Bros. Developments Ltd. after historic cities in Europe. It’s designed to be walkable with easy access to retail, with relatively new buildings looking quite clean.

Fort Langley

fort langley

Photo: @martatomasir/Instagram

This idyllic historic site features a museum, railway, antique mall, and cute bistros. For those who want to get their steps in, there’s also a lush eight-kilometre trail connecting Fort Langley National Historic Museum with Derby Reach Regional Park.

