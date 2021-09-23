Easy exploring: The best things to do in Deep Cove

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Located at the edge of North Vancouver, Deep Cove is a stunning waterfront village that’s popular with local residents and tourists alike. In addition to lush green trails and open views of Indian Arm, it’s also a popular destination for movie and TV shoots.

Before diving into everything that the Cove has to offer, it’s important to know how to get there. The small village offers few options for parking, so driving directly into the area isn’t recommended — especially during peak summer months.

A good option is public transit. Bus passengers can take the 211 or 212 from Phibbs Exchange directly into Deep Cove. For anyone that does opt to drive, the District of North Vancouver points drivers towards overflow parking lots that can be found before entering the main strip. From there, the heart of Deep Cove is a mere five to 10-minute walk.

Outdoor excursions

As far as outdoor excursions go, Deep Cove’s claim to fame is Quarry Rock. The popular 3.8 km hike is beginner-friendly (with the right footwear). Sitting at the top of the trail is a stunning view that encompasses Deep Cove, Indian Arm, and the Belcarra mountains.

If you’re an experienced hiker seeking something more challenging, look no further than the Baden Powell Trail. The entire trail spans 41 km from Deep Cove’s Burrard Inlet to West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay — but don’t worry, there are shorter hikes to be found within the trail (Quarry Rock included).

The Cove also has no shortage of aquatic activities. Deep Cove Kayak offers rentals, lessons, and even tours on kayaks, standup paddleboard, and surf-ski — and don’t be surprised to see local residents pull up with their own, either. Keep in mind, walk-in rentals aren’t accepted at this time and reservations are required.

It’s also worth noting that Deep Cove Kayak offers a guided nighttime kayak tour. The experience is held on Fridays between May and October and boasts a completely different experience of Deep Cove.

If you’re looking for even more parks, green space, and beachfront, be sure to check out Cates Park. While it technically isn’t in Deep Cove, the expansive park is just a short distance away and boasts forest trails, beach areas, and additional access to the water.

Eateries

Deep Cove has no shortage of eateries and restaurants, with plenty of options at any time of day. The most popular spot, undoubtedly, is Honey’s Doughnuts & Goodies. The longstanding institution is beloved for its doughnuts, which are often sought out by celebrities and film stars who frequent Vancouver.

There are also several different options for cafes. Cafe Orso is a European-style cafe that offers a selection of coffees, teas, and alcoholic beverages. They’re also very popular for their Belgian waffles, which are baked in-house daily and can be served with Nutella, fresh berries, and other toppings.

Bluhouse Market & Cafe offers a wide variety of crepes, smoothies, and plant-forward salads, bowls, and wraps. And Covert Cafe & Market is well known for its cinnamon buns.

Another new, and welcome, addition to the neighbourhood is Dip Co. Delights, which offers Florentine-style sandwiches and a wide selection of European goods.

For more substantial meals, Osaka Sushi and Arms Reach Bistro have both served the Deep Cove community for a number of years. The owners of Arms Reach Bistro are also the same minds behind ingrain, a locally-owned pasta brand that can be found both in restaurants and grocery stores.

And while it technically isn’t located inside the Cove, Deep Cove Brewery is a noteworthy stop for craft beer, cocktails, and small-batch spirits. There is an impressive selection of food and appetizers and often have local artists performing live during weekends.

Shopping

If you’re looking to get some shopping done, locally-owned and operated A’hoy is well worth the visit. Expect popular name brands such as Nike, Stussy, Patagonia, Reigning Champ, and Comme Des Garcons, as well as plenty of Cove-themed items.

Deep Cove Collective can be found right across the street from A’hoy. Visitors can find a quaint selection of apparel, gifts, and jewelry.

And if you have a sweet tooth, make sure to stop by Sweet as Treats, a candy and gift store with an impressive selection of confections, chocolates, and snacks.