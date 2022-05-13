Picking which neighbourhood you raise your family in could make a huge difference in your overall quality of life.

According to liv.rent, a Vancouver-based rental platform, there are a few key neighbourhoods in the city that are best for families.

It identified eight neighbourhoods that stand out from the rest and evaluated them based on average rent, transit options, and nearby schools, parks, and amenities.

Here they are.

1. Dunbar-Southlands

As far as average rent goes, Dunbar-Southlands is actually lower than average for Vancouver. It has plentiful options for schools for students of all ages (the UBC campus is nearby) and it’s got plenty of parks and green space. Two-bedroom units on average go for $2,800 and three-bedroom units go for $3,900

2. West Point Grey

Safe, homey, and access to the beaches make this neighbourhood highly coveted for families. Rental averages here are around $3,571 for a two-bedroom unit and $5,306 f0r a three-bedroom.

3. Mount Pleasant

Its central location and mix of commercial and residential areas in Mount Pleasant make it ideal for raising families, both the human and pet variety. Expect to pay $3,489 for a two-bedroom, and $5,426 for a three-bedroom on average here.

4. Riley Park-Little Mountain

Surrounding Queen Elizabeth Park, this neighbourhood is a great place for families thanks to the amenities nearby. Rental averages are around $3,150 for a two-bedroom and per month $4,700 for a three-bedroom.

5. Kensington-Cedar Cottage

The most diverse and affordable neighbourhood on the list, families can rent a two-bedroom for $2,300 per month on average and a three-bedroom for $3,600.

6. West End

Living in the West End might sound too close to downtown for some, but it’s an incredible community and a good place for families to enjoy the proximity to Stanley Park and the sea wall. As far as rent goes, two-bedroom units average $3,198, while three-bedroom units go for $4,210 on average.

7. Shaughnessy

This almost entirely residential neighbourhood has lots of great schools. While it’s mostly single-family housing, a two-bedroom costs $3,056 per month on average, and a three-bedroom unit will command $5,000 per month.

8. Renfrew-Collingwood

On the edge of the city near Burnaby, this nature-filled enclave is popular with families in Vancouver. Here, two-bedroom rentals go for $2,573 on average, while three-bedrooms go for $3,581.

You can learn more about liv.rent’s family neighbourhood assessment on its website.