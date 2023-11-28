These are the most charming neighbourhoods in Calgary at Christmastime

Christmas season is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for the cutest and coziest areas around Calgary to take in the Christmas ambience, these neighbourhoods need to be at the top of your list.

These spots are where you will find the most picturesque winter scenes and activities in the city.

The Core

The Core has to be at the top of this list – it’s packed with so many different things to do during the cold winter months. A classic holiday favourite for Calgarians is skating at Olympic Plaza (which has just opened for the season). There are also some great events taking over Olympic Plaza to watch for, like GlowFest.

You’ll also find the most beautiful pathway downtown on Stephen Avenue as it transforms with twinkly lights.

Bowness

Bowness is a charming neighbourhood in Calgary no matter the season, but it gets extra special during the winter months with all of its outdoor activities. You can take to the skating rink that’s draped in lights or cozy up around one of the many fire pits.

The rink hasn’t opened yet, but you can watch for announcements on the website here.

Inglewood

We’ve highlighted Inglewood many times before in articles about great neighbourhoods in Calgary, but a Christmas list of the city would be incomplete without it. The history of the area lends itself to the Christmas charm – what’s more charming than Edwardian and Victorian architecture surrounded by dazzling lights?

There are also so many cute local shops for holiday shopping, you will definitely find something for everyone because all the stores are unique! There is also an annual Christmas market that you won’t want to miss!