Team Malaysia’s performance on the second night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light on Wednesday, July 24 will be the country’s first-ever appearance at Vancouver’s annual international fireworks competition.

The Southeast Asian nation will be represented by the Kuala Lumpur-based pyrotechnics company Team Pyro Tact, which is also competing for the first time in Vancouver.

King Sulen, one of the directors of Team Pyro Tact, told Daily Hive Listed that his team’s show will be themed “Majestik in the Dark.”

As always, the choice of music for the pyromusical plays an overwhelming driving factor for establishing the fireworks show’s strong theme.

Sulen says spectators can expect a soundtrack mix of classical music, “immediate music soundtracks, pop, rock, ballad, oldies, and EDM.

“The mixture of genres in a work can effectively portray the differences in cultures and races by blending diverse storytelling method themes and stylistic elements. This approach can highlight unique cultural perspectives create a richer narrative and offer a more nuanced understanding of varies communities,” Sulen, who has been with Team Pyro Tact for 23 years, told Daily Hive Listed.

“By intervening different genre creator can emphasize the distinctiveness of each culture while also exploring common human experiences.”

Team Pyro Tact was founded in 1992. Over the years, they have participated in fireworks competitions held in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Macao. They were first runners-up in competitions in their home country, as well as in Da Nang and Bangkok.

“I hope the audience will enjoy the fireworks show and go home with joy. May this spectacular display remain in their memories as one of the best fireworks shows they have ever seen,” continued Sulen.

Each fireworks show starts at 10 pm sharp and lasts for 25 minutes.

Vancouver showing up for the first night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light. No event truly showcases the city and its people, with their diversity and all walks of life, like our annual international fireworks competition. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/n51Sjps8xu — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 21, 2024

OBRIGADO PORTUGAL! 🇵🇹🎆 This is the spectacular finale of Team Portugal’s 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks. Night 1/3. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/hVRk4VC0a7 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 21, 2024

For 2024, each of the three nights has been enhanced by the additional pre-fireworks entertainment of a drone light show, featuring 200 drones. This is not part of the fireworks competition, but it marks a first for the Honda Celebration of Light’s programming offerings, and is the second-ever large-scale free public drone show in Vancouver following June 2024’s Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival.

However, the drone show, coinciding with Team Portugal’s first fireworks night on Saturday, July 20, did not go ahead as planned due to last-minute technical challenges, specifically with maintaining a network connection.

Event organizers subsequently told Daily Hive Listed they are working with technical experts to attempt a fix in time for Wednesday’s show. The drone show for all three nights is scheduled to begin at 9:50 pm, just ahead of the start of the fireworks.

In addition to the drone light show, the pre-fireworks entertainment of the Red Bull Air Show over English Bay has returned for all three nights in 2024, starting at 7:40 pm.

The 2024 Honda Celebration of Light will come to a close on Saturday, July 27, with Team United Kingdom represented by Pyrotex Fireworx.

The winning competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

