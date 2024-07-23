EventsNewsSummerCelebration of Light

"Majestik in the dark" fireworks theme for Malaysia at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jul 23 2024, 11:23 pm
"Majestik in the dark" fireworks theme for Malaysia at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light
Honda Celebration of Light fireworks barge in English Bay, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Vancouver Pride Boat Party 2024 | Things to Do Pride Weekend

Sun, August 4, 8:00pm

Vancouver Pride Boat Party 2024 | Things to Do Pride Weekend

Big Superhero Run

Wed, August 14, 5:00pm

Big Superhero Run

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Canadian Championships comes to Kelowna

Sat, August 17, 6:00pm

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Canadian Championships comes to Kelowna

Vancity Card Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre (Oct 11th-13th)

Fri, October 11, 2:00pm

Vancity Card Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre (Oct 11th-13th)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Team Malaysia’s performance on the second night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light on Wednesday, July 24 will be the country’s first-ever appearance at Vancouver’s annual international fireworks competition.

The Southeast Asian nation will be represented by the Kuala Lumpur-based pyrotechnics company Team Pyro Tact, which is also competing for the first time in Vancouver.

King Sulen, one of the directors of Team Pyro Tact, told Daily Hive Listed that his team’s show will be themed “Majestik in the Dark.”

As always, the choice of music for the pyromusical plays an overwhelming driving factor for establishing the fireworks show’s strong theme.

Sulen says spectators can expect a soundtrack mix of classical music, “immediate music soundtracks, pop, rock, ballad, oldies, and EDM.

“The mixture of genres in a work can effectively portray the differences in cultures and races by blending diverse storytelling method themes and stylistic elements. This approach can highlight unique cultural perspectives create a richer narrative and offer a more nuanced understanding of varies communities,” Sulen, who has been with Team Pyro Tact for 23 years, told Daily Hive Listed.

“By intervening different genre creator can emphasize the distinctiveness of each culture while also exploring common human experiences.”

Team Pyro Tact was founded in 1992. Over the years, they have participated in fireworks competitions held in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Macao. They were first runners-up in competitions in their home country, as well as in Da Nang and Bangkok.

“I hope the audience will enjoy the fireworks show and go home with joy. May this spectacular display remain in their memories as one of the best fireworks shows they have ever seen,” continued Sulen.

Each fireworks show starts at 10 pm sharp and lasts for 25 minutes.

For 2024, each of the three nights has been enhanced by the additional pre-fireworks entertainment of a drone light show, featuring 200 drones. This is not part of the fireworks competition, but it marks a first for the Honda Celebration of Light’s programming offerings, and is the second-ever large-scale free public drone show in Vancouver following June 2024’s Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival.

However, the drone show, coinciding with Team Portugal’s first fireworks night on Saturday, July 20, did not go ahead as planned due to last-minute technical challenges, specifically with maintaining a network connection.

Event organizers subsequently told Daily Hive Listed they are working with technical experts to attempt a fix in time for Wednesday’s show. The drone show for all three nights is scheduled to begin at 9:50 pm, just ahead of the start of the fireworks.

In addition to the drone light show, the pre-fireworks entertainment of the Red Bull Air Show over English Bay has returned for all three nights in 2024, starting at 7:40 pm.

The 2024 Honda Celebration of Light will come to a close on Saturday, July 27, with Team United Kingdom represented by Pyrotex Fireworx.

The winning competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024

  • Schedule and nations:
    • Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
  • Nightly schedule:
    • Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
    • BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
    • Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
  • Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the
2024 Honda Celebration of Light

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Listed
+ News
+ Summer
+ Celebration of Light
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop