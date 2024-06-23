Drone show dazzles Vancouver at Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Vancouver’s first public drone show took place Saturday, and it was nothing less than spectacular.
The “Light up the Night” drone show took place over the waters of East False Creek near Science World after the thrilling first day of races for the 2024 Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival.
It was a dazzling aerial performance of hundreds of drones synchronized to a music soundtrack.
Time lapse footage from event organizers of last night’s drone show over False Creek as part of the Vancouver #DragonBoatFestival. @DragonBoatBC pic.twitter.com/fZfAFdc7Jt
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) June 23, 2024
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Pixel Sky Animations, the Vancouver-based drone light show company, put on the event.
In late July 2024, drones will be returning to the skies over Vancouver, as there will be a pre-fireworks drone show for each of the three nights of the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks competition over English Bay.
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival‘s finals is taking place Sunday afternoon.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Where to see Canada Day fireworks in Metro Vancouver this summer
- Honda Celebration of Light 2024 fireworks dates announced for Vancouver
- Pedro Pascal and Joe Pantoliano dined at one of Drake's favourite Vancouver restaurants
With files from Daniel Chai, Kenneth Chan and Nikitha Martins