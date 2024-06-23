EventsNewsSummer

Drone show dazzles Vancouver at Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Jun 23 2024, 9:50 pm
Drone show dazzles Vancouver at Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival
Vancouver’s first public drone show took place Saturday, and it was nothing less than spectacular.

The “Light up the Night” drone show took place over the waters of East False Creek near Science World after the thrilling first day of races for the 2024 Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival.

It was a dazzling aerial performance of hundreds of drones synchronized to a music soundtrack.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 📸see😊lina📸 (@linaphotostory)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayush Ag (@ayushm.agrawal)

Pixel Sky Animations, the Vancouver-based drone light show company, put on the event.

In late July 2024, drones will be returning to the skies over Vancouver, as there will be a pre-fireworks drone show for each of the three nights of the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks competition over English Bay.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival‘s finals is taking place Sunday afternoon.

With files from Daniel Chai, Kenneth Chan and Nikitha Martins

