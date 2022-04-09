SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks unveil special jersey celebrating British Columbia's community heroes

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Apr 9 2022, 4:59 pm
Canucks unveil special jersey celebrating British Columbia's community heroes
Vancouver Canucks/Twitter

The Vancouver Canucks will celebrate special community heroes on Saturday, honouring locals who have helped British Columbia through the pandemic, floods, wildfires, and other challenges. 

And they’ll do it, in part, with a special warm-up jersey. 

The jersey was designed by Derek Toye, who “has reimagined the orca as a superhero,” according to the Canucks.

Select jerseys will be available for auction on vanbase.com, and additional merchandise will be available both online and at the Team Store. Proceeds will be donated to the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Many of the Canucks’ specialty jerseys unveiled this season were designed by local artists, with all of them earning positive reviews. The Canucks also wore special warm-up jerseys for PrideBlack History MonthLunar New Year, Diwali, and First Nations this season, with each one including a redesign of the team’s logo.

The game will also highlight the return of past BCLC Community Heroes.

The BCLC Community Heroes Program celebrates “those who have had a positive impact on the communities in which they live.” Heroes can be nominated to attend a home game and crank the siren at puck drop.

Game night will also feature the following: 

  • A ceremonial puck drop with community leaders that represent some of the essential industries that have supported our province through the pandemic, floods and wildfires
  • Superheroes scattered on the concourse excited to engage with fans
  • Trivia and enter-to-win contests for Canucks prizes
