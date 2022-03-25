Canucks unveil special First Nations jersey designed by Musqueam artist

The Vancouver Canucks have another cool specialty jersey.

In what is the latest in a line of special jerseys unveiled by the team this season to honour different members of Vancouver’s diverse community, the Canucks have released photos of their new First Nations jersey, designed by Musqueam artist Chase Gray.

The jerseys will be worn by the Canucks in warmup before Wednesday’s home game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Canucks say the jersey, which includes a redesigned Orca logo, was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. It incorporates three Musqueam colours: tumuth, sunset yellow, and black.

Also included in the jersey is the phrase “Every Child Matters,” which appears on the shoulder patch.

“The colour of the jersey, as well as the ‘Every Child Matters’ shoulder patch, was used to honour the Indigenous children who were victims and survivors of residential schools and acknowledge the continued path towards truth and reconciliation,” the Canucks announced on social media.

The colour of the jersey, as well as the “Every Child Matters” shoulder patch, was used to honour the Indigenous children who were victims and survivors of residential schools and acknowledge the continued path towards truth and reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/etxOBiMz5r — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 25, 2022

“This is my Salish version of the Canucks logo, incorporating tradish Musqueam colours and shapes,” Gray said on Instagram. “Killer whales are important to me on my Tsimshian side, since it’s my clan animal, so I’m extremely happy to be able to do this one!

“The shoulder patches and jersey colour are to honour both those who did and didn’t survive residential school. It’s not just a single day in the year that people need to remember, it is the every day lives of so many indigenous families. The number of children being found near the sites of residential schools is appalling, and there’s been hardly any searched.”

Many of the Canucks’ specialty jerseys unveiled this season were designed by local artists, with all of them drawing rave reviews. The Canucks also wore special jerseys for Pride, Black History Month, Lunar New Year, and Diwali this season, with each one including a redesign of the team’s logo.