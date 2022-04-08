Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way contract

Spencer Martin has officially been inked.

The goaltender, who has primarily spent his season with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League, has been signed to a two-year, one-way contract by the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract with goaltender Spencer Martin. DETAILS | https://t.co/V5YfJmFk6D pic.twitter.com/z41EWFvTCQ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022

“We’re pleased with the success Spencer has had this season, not only in the American Hockey League but also during his stint with Vancouver earlier this year,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said.

“He has been very reliable for Abbotsford, contributing greatly to their Calder Cup Playoff berth earlier this month, and has shown an ability to perform in high-pressure situations.”

Martin was rumoured yesterday to receive a one-way contract extension.

The 26-year-old has posted a 17-4-2 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage in 23 games with Abbotsford. He has played three NHL games, posting a 1-0-2 mark with a 1.59 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound stopper has appeared in six career NHL games between Vancouver and the Colorado Avalanche, recording a 2.93 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

He was originally selected in the third round, 63rd overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Avalanche.