Canucks will be rocking special Diwali jerseys before Friday's game

The Vancouver Canucks will be celebrating Diwali in style this week.

Diwali is the festival of lights, which is an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas). This year it is being observed on Thursday, November 4.

Prior to Friday’s game against the Nashville Predators, the Canucks will be rocking special warmup jerseys as part of Diwali Night — a first for this annual event. Player name bars will be featured in Punjabi and Hindi to complete the look.

#Canucks will wear these jerseys in warmup for Diwali Night at Rogers Arena on Friday. They were designed in collaboration with local South Asian artist, Jag Nagra. pic.twitter.com/yKgLXLDAap — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 3, 2021

The yellow-coloured Canucks jerseys were designed in collaboration with local South Asian artist Jag Nagra, who developed custom artwork for the jersey.

“The main crest has been transformed into a special Diwali icon that incorporates the Canucks Stick in Rink logo stylized with iconography familiar with Diwali festivities including a diya (clay lamp), fireworks, lotus flower, stylized mustard plant and other South Asian motifs. The colours are reminiscent of the twinkling hues at dusk during these festivities and celebrations,” the Canucks explained in a media release.

“Traditionally, rows of clay lamps are lit on Diwali to mark the triumph of light over darkness and of good over evil. The secondary icon — the Johnny Canuck V — has been transformed into a decorative diya with a flame on top, which will be worn as a commemorative shoulder patch.”

Meet Jag Nagra, a local South Asian artist, who developed the custom artwork for this year's limited-edition Diwali warmup jerseys. pic.twitter.com/i1QhitdnOj — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2021

Player-worn jerseys will be sold through an auction on Vanbase.ca, with partial proceeds being donated to the Punjabi Market Regeneration Collective (PMRC).

A Canucks spokesperson told Daily Hive that “limited quantities” of the jerseys will be for sale at the game, with cresting available for player names in English, Punjabi, or Hindi. Vanbase is also offering a limited edition Diwali collection, featuring the special Diwali Canucks logos on T-shirts, hoodies, pins, keychains, and lanyards.

To mark the occasion, the Canucks for Kids Fund is donating $20,000, split between Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen, a Sikh-faith led volunteer organization supporting Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and Kids Play Foundation, a local non-profit organization that engages youth through sports.

The Canucks say Diwali Night will highlight a variety of South Asian cultural elements, artists, and activations.

Here’s a list of what else the team has planned:

Headlining the night will be Intense, a South Asian music producer from Surrey, who is one of the largest international producers in Punjabi music. He’ll be accompanied by Vancity Bhangra dancers and Beats By Dhol drummers.

Internationally acclaimed singer Jugpreet Bajwa will sing the national anthem.

“Diwali Plaza” outside of Rogers Arena will feature special guests PMRC, featuring Moneey Singh, Diwali Celebration Society, UBC Thunderbirds Field Hockey, and Khalsa Wrestling Club.

DJ Heer performing at the Diwali Plaza and DJ BIG on the indoor concourse.

Diwali-themed merchandise available for sale at retail stores inside Rogers Arena.