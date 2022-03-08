Canucks' new Pride jersey showcases the "queer experience"

The Vancouver Canucks will show off a new jersey this Friday.

For Pride Night, the team will be wearing a jersey designed by Mio, a queer artist from Sweden, during the pre-game warmup prior to the game against the Washington Capitals.

Dubbed “The Queer Experience: Sea to Sky,” the white jersey features a colourful redesigned Canucks orca logo and shoulder patch, to represent the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“Promoting inclusion is an important value of the Canucks organization and we are grateful for our diverse fanbase,” the Canucks said on their official social media channels.

The logo features elements of the west coast, including mountains, forest, sky, ice, and sea — with each representing an element of the queer experience.

Hi! I’m Mio, a queer artist from Sweden and I designed this years Canucks Pride Jerseys. I’m currently looking for work: my portfolio is https://t.co/pW9goESGwH and my email is [email protected] 🙂 💖✨ https://t.co/X0jbfKj0t0 — mio (@flyerswitch) March 8, 2022

The player-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with partial proceeds being donated to the You Can Play Project, which works to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including 2SLGBTQ+ athletes, coaches, and fans.

The Canucks have unveiled a number of special warmup jerseys this season, often incorporating fun design tweaks into the logo. Each time, they have sought the help of a designer from the community that they’re looking to honour.

Jag Nagra designed the Diwali jersey, while Trevor Lai was tasked with putting together a look for Lunar New Year. Jason Bempong designed the last special jersey the Canucks wore for Black History Month.

also this is the gorca, the gay orca. very official (not) name, given by me. https://t.co/su4g8jXquD — mio (@flyerswitch) March 8, 2022