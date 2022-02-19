Canucks unveil first-ever Black History Month jersey

For the first time ever, the Vancouver Canucks will be rocking special jerseys for Black History Month.

The team unveiled the new look, designed by Jason Bempong, the creative director of local clothing brand Sleepless Mindz.

The Canucks’ primary logo and shoulder patch have been reimagined for Black History Month by the Ghanian-Canadian designer. The patch design is inspired by Kente, a historic Ghanaian textile made of handwoven cloth, cotton, and silk.

“West African textiles have existed for thousands of years, with Kente being popularized among Akan royalty of the Ashanti Empire in the 18th Century,” the Canucks said. “In present-day Ghana, Kente is worn for special events such as weddings, graduations, etc.”

Black, yellow, green, and red are the colours incorporated into the design, with each having its own meaning.

Black represents “spiritual power, and maturity,” the Canucks said, while yellow represents “royalty and prosperity.” Green is there to represent “renewal, growth, and harvest” and red represents “lifeblood, passion, and strength.”

The Canucks will wear these jerseys prior to Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames. The team has confirmed that they will wear their black Flying Skate uniform during the game, for the first time in two seasons.

The Canucks have unveiled a number of special warmup jerseys this season, often incorporating fun design tweaks into the logo. Each time, they have sought the help of a designer from the community that they’re looking to honour.

Jag Nagra designed the Diwali jersey, while Trevor Lai was tasked with putting together a look for Lunar New Year. Both were wildly popular with fans.

The Canucks also recently put the call out to find a local designer who identifies as 2SLGBTQ+ to collaborate on a warmup jersey for Pride.