Canada won three medals at the Olympics today

Canada had a very successful Friday at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing three medals and some other impressive finishes.

The three-medal tally matches Canada’s highest total in a single day yet. They got another podium finish in the pool as well as some unexpected positive results away from it.

Canada now sits 10th in terms of gold medals and 9th in terms of total medals. Here are all the highlights from top Canadian athletes in Paris today.

Swimming

Kylie Massie won bronze in the women’s 200 m backstroke at the Paris 2024 Games, her fifth Olympic medal and her first in Paris. She has now finished on the podium in three straight Games.

It was an extremely close finish, but Massie managed to get her hand on the wall to claim the bronze medal.

🥉Médaille🥉 Quelle fin de course! Kylie Masse 🇨🇦 remporte la médaille de bronze au 200 m dos chez les femmes! 🏊 #Paris2024 #RCsports #jeuxolympiques #natation pic.twitter.com/aVqfSqAr3v — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Josh Liendo competed in the men’s 50m freestyle final. He qualified in ninth place but was added to the final after one of the top eight swimmers pulled out. He gave it his all and finished just 0.02 seconds away from the podium.

It was Canada’s best-ever result in the event.

Natation 🏊 : le Canadien Josh Liendo 🇨🇦 termine 4e au 50 m libre. 🥇 Cameron McEvoy 🇦🇺

🥈 Benjamin Proud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🥉 Flaurent Manaudou 🇫🇷#Paris2024 #RCsports #jeuxolympiques #natation pic.twitter.com/PJvLpQbrYt — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Liendo and Ilya Kharun, who already has a medal at these Olympics, also qualified for the final in the men’s 100m butterfly. That event will take place tomorrow.

Natation 🏊 : Ilya Kharun 🇨🇦 termine 3e au 100 m papillon et sera lui aussi de la finale avec Josh Liendo! 💪#Paris2024 #RCsports #jeuxolympiques #natation pic.twitter.com/DDGzm4E6d6 — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Summer McIntosh, who has dominated these Games thus far, was back in action today. Tomorrow, she will compete in the final of the women’s 200m individual medley for a chance to win yet another medal.

The 17-year-old already has three podium finishes, including two gold medals, at the Paris 2024 Games.

Natation 🏊 : Summer McInosh 🇨🇦 termine 2e de sa vague et sera de la finale du 200 m quatre nages elle aussi! 💪#Paris2024 #RCsports #jeuxolympiques #natation #ÉquipeCanada pic.twitter.com/SS0eg3T1rx — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Golf

The Olympic golf competition has started, and the men have finished two rounds thus far. Canadian Corey Conners is tied for 13th place at -5, and Nick Taylor is tied for 46th at +1.

The women have not yet started their tournament.

Golf 🏌️ : le Canadien 🇨🇦 Nick Taylor effectue son premier coup du jour. Il est présentement à égalité au 29e rang à -1.#golf #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/n2wFIr9tSb — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Athletics

Today was a massive day for athletics as many track and field athletes started their events. Canada was well represented across different competitions.

Defending gold medalist Damian Warner got started in the decathlon and ran a great 100-metre race, beating everyone.

After the first day of events Warner sits in fourth place. He will get to start tomorrow with a hurdles race, an event that he has traditionally done well in as he looks to get on the podium.

Canada also had two athletes qualify for the men’s hammer throw final, which will take place this weekend. Ethan Katzberg and Rowan Hamilton both produced massive throws to secure their place in the final.

Katzberg is a strong candidate to medal and won the 2023 World Championships.

Athlétisme 👟 : le Canadien Rowan Hamilton 🇨🇦 se qualifie pour la finale au lancer du marteau grâce à un troisième lancer de 77,78 m! 👇#Paris2024 #rcsports #equipecanada @athleticscanada pic.twitter.com/qZi3kZDscP — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Audrey Leduc broke her own Canadian record with a scorching time in the 100 metre. She ran the race in 10.95 seconds and will participate in the semi-finals next.

🚨 RECORD NATIONAL 🚨

Athlétisme 👟 : Audrey Leduc 🇨🇦 bat son propre record canadien et remporte sa ronde de qualification en 10,95s. Elle passe automatiquement au demi-finales. @athleticscanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #athletisme #jeuxolympique pic.twitter.com/3FVc3NHeTR — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Distance runner Mohammed Ahmed captured the attention of the nation during the 10,000m race. The Canadian was near the front the entire time and clearly gave it his all, just barely getting passed at the last second.

Ahmed collapsed after getting over the finish line and looked exhausted.

It was an inspiring performance which came so close to earning a medal. It’s the best-ever finish by a Canadian in the event.

“I was in a position with 50m [to go], you know what I’m saying?” Ahmed said to CBC reporter Devin Heroux.

“Honestly, I have no regrets,” he later continued. “I think I ran that really, really f*cking well.”

Tennis

Félix Auger-Aliassime started the morning with a singles match against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Unfortunately the Canadian’s magical run through the tournament came to an end as Alcaraz won the match 6-1, 6-1.

Auger-Aliassime wasn’t done for the day; he was off to play the bronze medal game in the mixed doubles competition. He teamed up with Gaby Dabrowski, and the two beat a Dutch team in straight sets to secure a third-place finish.

It was Canada’s first tennis medal at the Olympics in 24 years. Auger-Aliassime plays another bronze medal match tomorrow in the men’s singles event.

A doubles medal is twice as nice🥉 Gabriela Dabrowski and Félix Auger-Aliassime claim the bronze medal in mixed doubles! 🎾#TeamCanada | #Paris2024 | @RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/9UE5j9k50I — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 2, 2024

Trampoline

Canada won a medal while much of the country was sleeping as Sophiane Méthot won bronze in women’s trampoline. It was a huge performance from Méthot, who came in eighth when qualifying for the final but saved her best for last.

She is the third Canadian woman to win a medal in trampolining, which has been one of the nation’s better sports at the Summer Games.

Trampoline : l’exercice de sa vie! Sophiane Méthot améliore sa récolte en finale. Ses 55,650 points la place au 3e rang et lui permet de décrocher la médaille de bronze 🥉!#trampoline #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/ueivYJMTD0 — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Water Polo

The Canadian women’s water polo team lost to Australia today. They’re in a tough position, as they have just three points from three games, the worst in their group.

The Canadian team has a day off tomorrow before playing against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Basketball

The Canadian men’s basketball team finished their round-robin play with a victory over Spain. They exit the group stage with a perfect 3-0 record despite being placed in the so-called “Group of Death.”

While Canada led by double-digits at points, they ended up escaping with an 88-85 win.

The women’s three-on-three team had a tough day. They lost to the United States and Spain. The two games were decided by last-second shots, as the Canadians came as close as you can get without winning. They now have a 3-3 record and will play Azerbaijan in their last group-stage game.

BMX

Molly Simpson made it to the final in women’s BMX racing. She finished fifth in the exciting and fast-paced sport and narrowly missed out on a medal.

The sport made its Olympic debut at the Beijing 2008 Games.