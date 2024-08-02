Canada picks up shock trampoline medal at Paris Olympics

Before the workday officially started for most Canadians, yet another medal was handed out at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In her first time at the Olympic Games, Sophiane Méthot won bronze in women’s trampoline at Paris 2024.

With a score of 55.650, Méthot ended up on the podium after finishing in eighth place in the qualifying round.

Great Britain’s Bryony Page won the gold medal, while Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, competing as an individual neutral athlete, won the silver.

Trampoline : l’exercice de sa vie! Sophiane Méthot améliore sa récolte en finale. Ses 55,650 points la place au 3e rang et lui permet de décrocher la médaille de bronze 🥉!#trampoline #Paris2024 #rcsports #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/ueivYJMTD0 — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 2, 2024

Méthot joins Rosie MacLennan and Karen Cockburn as the third Canadian woman to win a trampoline medal, a sport where Canada has had a bit of a dynasty since the event debuted in 2000 in Sydney.

Cockburn won two silver medals and a bronze from 2000 to 2008 before Rosie MacLennan won back-to-back gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

How has Canada been doing at the Olympics?

Canada now has nine medals at the Paris Olympics, having picked up three gold medals, two bronze and four silver.

Leading the way for Canada is 17-year-old Summer McIntosh, picking up a pair of gold medals in the pool while also winning a silver.

Elsewhere, Christa Deguchi was Canada’s other gold medallist, picking up the prize in the 57kg weight classification in women’s judo.

The women’s rugby sevens team picked up a silver medal after upsetting the Australians in the semifinal and is Canada’s lone team to win a medal so far.

As for bronze medallists, Ilya Kharun was on the podium in the men’s 200m butterfly, Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens won in 10m synchronized diving, and Eleanor Harvey won in fencing in the women’s individual foil.