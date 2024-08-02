Canada's Damian Warner in the hunt for a medal at the Olympics

Canadian track and field runner Damian Warner has some ground to make up in order to pick up a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Warner is fourth place through the opening day of the decathlon, thanks to 4,561 points after the first five events. The 34-year-old posted a season-best time of 47.34 in the 400m and the best time in the 100m.

🇨🇦 Damian Warner is off to a BLAZING start in the men's decathlon, posting the fastest 100m time in the field Watch decathlon all day long on @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/PPbhcVP2cn — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 2, 2024

There were some struggles for Warner, however. He finished 13th amongst all competitors in the shot put event and scored just 2.02 metres in the high jump.

Warner will enter day two trailing Germany’s Leo Neugebauer by 89 points (4,650), Puerto Rico’s Ayden Owens-Delerme by 47 (4,608), and Norway’s Sander Skotheim by 27 (4,588). Despite a few disappointing events, Warner remained confident following his opening day that he could find his way back to the top of the leaderboard tomorrow.

“I have what it takes and know I can get it done,” he said to CBC reporter Devin Heroux.

I just asked 🇨🇦 Damian Warner how big of factor him being Olympic champion will be tomorrow. That the pressure will be on the others. “I have what it takes and know I get it done.” He’s in 4th after day one. But just 89 points separate first and fourth place. Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/vdBU8DU3Ai — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 2, 2024

Warner entered this year’s Games as a favourite, having won gold in the decathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and bronze at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics.

Should Warner finish in the top three spots tomorrow, he will continue what has already been a successful Olympic Games for Canada. The country currently sits with three gold, two silver, and six bronze medals, for a total of 11. They nearly added a 12th to that list hours ago, as Mohammed Ahmed finished just 0.33 seconds behind USA’s Grant Fisher for third place in the 10,000m track final.

Day two of the decathlon will continue tomorrow, beginning at 4:05 am ET /1:05 am PT with the 110-metre hurdles. It will continue throughout the day and end with the 1,500m.