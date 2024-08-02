SportsOlympicsTennisCanada

Canada wins first Olympic tennis medal in 24 years

Aug 2 2024
CBC

Canada is back on the Olympic tennis podium.

The country added to its growing medal count at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday with a third-place finish in mixed doubles tennis. Félix Auger-Aliassime and Gaby Dabrowski secured the historic victory against the Netherlands’ Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof in a thrilling bronze medal match display.

The Canadian duo rebounded from a tough semifinal loss to the Czech pair Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova on Thursday. Despite their busy schedules, which have often included multiple matches on the same day, Auger-Aliassime and Dabrowski played with determination, taking the win in straight sets (6-3, 7-6).

Dabrowski, 32, scored the winning point in a nail-biting tiebreak sequence.

This marks Canada’s second-ever Olympic tennis medal. They earned their first in the 2000 Sydney Games when Sébastien Lareau and Daniel Nestor won gold in men’s doubles.

As for Auger-Aliassime, his work on the Paris circuit isn’t done just yet. After losing the men’s singles semifinal against No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz this morning, he will play for another bronze on Saturday at 6 am ET/3 am PT.

His opponent will be the loser of Friday’s semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti.

