Swimmer Kylie Masse is building one of the best Olympic resumes of any Canadian in history.

The 28-year-old is participating in her third consecutive Games in Paris and she’s managed to find the podium in every single one.

A picturesque finish in the 200m backstroke final today gave Masse her first medal of these Olympics and the fifth of her career. She’s already one of the most impressive swimmers in Canadian history.

That now marks three consecutive Olympics — the Rio 2016 Games, the London 2020 Games and now the Paris 2024 Games — in which Masse has medalled.

Add another bronze to the tally! Kylie Masse wins the bronze medal in the women's 200m backstroke

Her bronze today was exceptional as she beat fourth-place Phoebe Bacon by just 0.04 seconds. It was a heroic effort down the stretch, which allowed Masse to reach out and touch the wall before her competitor.

Masse also has a bronze in the 100m backstroke from the Rio 2016 Games, two silvers at the Tokyo 2020 Games (one in the 100m backstroke and another in the 200m backstroke), and a bronze in the 4x100m medley relay at the Tokyo Games.

She’s now the second most decorated Canadian Olympic swimmer of all time, sitting just behind Penny Oleksiak, who has seven career Olympic medals. That record will likely not stand for long as Canada continues to develop impressive swimmers, the latest being 17-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh who already has three medals at these Paris games.

The swimmers have been driving Canada’s medal count at the Games. They’ve managed to secure five pieces of hardware and have helped Canada stick near the top-10 range in the medal table.

They currently rank 10th in terms of gold medals earned at these games so far.

Masse is one of Canada’s best Olympians of all time and her consistency over almost a decade of appearances on the biggest stage is remarkable.