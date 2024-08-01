Summer McIntosh wins second gold medal in Olympic record time

Summer McIntosh is back on the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the women’s 200m butterfly final on Thursday, McIntosh picked up a medal for the third time at the Olympics, finishing in first place with a time of 2:03.03, a new Olympic record.

The Summer Olympics indeed🥇🇨🇦 Summer McIntosh wins gold in the women's 200m fly, her second Olympic gold and third medal in Paris, setting an Olympic record of 2:03.03 👏#TeamCanada | #Paris2024 | @RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/cUcDdSnoND — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 1, 2024

The United States’ Regan Smith finished with the silver medal, while Zhang Yufei of China won the bronze.

McIntosh became the first-ever Canadian woman to win two gold medals in swimming at the Olympics.

“Pretty unreal, [this] is one of my favourite races,” McIntosh told CBC’s Devin Heroux following the race. “Just knowing my family’s in the stands, I wanted to make them proud.”

McIntosh’s mother, Jill Horstead, competed for Canada in the same event, finishing 9th in 1984.

“I know she’s really proud of her, just sharing this moment with me,” McIntosh added.

How has McIntosh been doing these Olympic Games

Canada now has eight medals at the Olympics, three of which have been won by McIntosh.

She won her second medal on Monday in one of her signature events.

The 17-year-old Canadian swimmer, who has emerged as one of the early stars of her second Olympic Games, placed first in the 400m individual medley event on Monday night in the French capital to win the gold medal with a time of 4:27.71.

Last Saturday, McIntosh picked up both her and Canada’s first medal of the Games, with a silver in the 400m freestyle event.

McIntosh is in her second Olympics, having competed at the Tokyo Games as a 14-year-old.