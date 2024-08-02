Canadian sprinter sets national record in Olympic debut

Sprinter Audrey Leduc is helping add to what has already been an impressive showing from Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Leduc, who hails from Gatineau, Quebec, made quite the impression in her Olympic debut earlier today. The 25-year-old was shot out of a cannon during her 100m heat, defeating her competition with a time of 10.95 seconds.

That time not only bested Leduc’s personal record of 10.96, but also set a new Canadian record. It puts her ahead of Angela Bailey, who clocked in at 10.98 in 1987.

What an Olympic debut for Audrey Leduc 👏🇨🇦 The Canadian makes light work of her 100m heat, posting the 6th fastest time and a new national record 🤯 Semis go Saturday at 1:50pm ET on @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/qn51aY6uWB — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 2, 2024

Despite the impressive run, Leduc’s time was just the sixth fastest of all heats at this year’s Olympics, further proving just how talented all these athletes are. That said, the young Canadian seemed confident after the heat that she has even more to give going forward.

“I can go faster,” she told CBC News reporter Devin Heroux.

It seems every time I talk to 🇨🇦Audrey Leduc she’s just done something special. A memorable season continues. She just broke her Canadian record and advances easily to the 100m semifinal. “I can go faster” she told me. pic.twitter.com/BhPEtyf7th — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 2, 2024

Leduc will move on to the semifinals, which are set to take place tomorrow at 1:50 pm ET/10:50 am PT. There are three semifinal races in total, with the top two from each moving on to the final, as well as the two fastest non-qualifiers. The final will get underway at 3:20 pm ET/12:20 pm PT.

Leduc will aim to add another medal to Canada’s total at this year’s Games, which now sits at nine thanks to a surprise bronze picked up by Sophiane Méthot in women’s trampoline earlier in the day.

Canada has managed three gold medals thus far, two of which have been thanks to 17-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh. There have also been two silvers, along with four bronze. Many Canadians will be sure to tune in tomorrow to see if Leduc can help add to the already impressive total.