Billy Idol spotted at Vancouver's Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

We hear about a lot of star sightings in Vancouver, but when a rock legend is in town, we have to say, it’s still pretty exciting to see where they dine.

None other than Billy Idol was seen at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar in downtown Vancouver.

The rocker even took to his personal Instagram to share his moves while in town, sharing a snap of him inside the Cambie Street restaurant and captioning, “Nice night out in Vancouver #fannybay great selection of seafood.”

The Grammy-nominated star has hit the road for the Rebel Yell Canada 2024 Tour, which stopped in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 30.

Other recent celebrity restaurant sightings include Owen Wilson, Mick Jagger, Missy Elliot, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland to name just a few.

