Start the car! Drive times to America's favourite chains from Vancouver

Vancouver has a pretty epic food scene, but fast-food aficionados know that we are missing a couple of American staples. You already travel to the States for your groceries, so why not some tasty eats as well?

While we can beg and beg for them to make their way to Vancouver, it might be easier to bite the bullet and hop over the border to satisfy your craving.

So, we went on Google Maps and, using Vancouver as our starting point, calculated how long it would take to get to some of the most popular US food chains. Travel times will vary depending on many factors (like how many Vancouverites want to try Chick-fil-A sauce on a given day).

Whether you’re trying these places for the first time or you’re a frequent visitor, here’s how long it would take you to get to some of the most popular US food chains from Vancouver.

Jack in the Box

Drive time: 1 hour

The closest out of all our fast-food chain picks is Jack in the Box. Best known for its curly fries and the “tiniest of tacos,” according to its Instagram bio, you just need to drive one hour to get to this burger chain located in Blaine, Washington. Be sure to tell Jack we say hi if you visit.

Address: 8140 Birch Bay Square Street, Blaine, WA

Sonic Drive-In

Drive time: 2 hours

No, not the hedgehog. Sonic is an American drive-in fast-food chain known for its wide variety of burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs. The real draw is its drive-in locations, which let you pull up to a kiosk and park, push a button to place your order, and then someone brings your order to you, which you can eat in your car.

Address: 3802 116th Street NE, Marysville, WA

Chick-fil-A

Drive time: 2 hours 10 minutes

Home to the famous Chick-fil-A sauce, this chicken spot requires over a two-hour drive. While this chain does have locations in Canada, they’re located in Ontario, meaning it’s much faster to hop across the border. Is it really worth the trip? We sure think so.

Address: 8810 36th Ave NE, Marysville, WA

Shake Shack

Drive time: 2 and a half hours

Travel just a little bit farther, and you’ll find Shake Shack. Known for its burgers and shakes (hence the name), this spot recently opened its first Canadian location in Toronto and drew massive lines. However, you’ll be able to get to the one in the states much faster.

Address: 8810 36th Ave NE, Marysville, WA

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Drive time: 3 hours

Dave’s Hot Chicken, another popular chicken spot, is just a three-hour drive away. This might be a bit much for some people, but we’re sure dedicated fans will drive much further to get their hands on this much-loved chicken. Be sure to order that side of mac and cheese when you go.

Address: 1200 E Pike Street Ste 2, Seattle, WA

Raising Cane’s

Drive time: 6 hours

The final fried chicken addition to our list, Raising Cane’s, is arguably the rival to Chick-fil-A when it comes to chicken finger meals. Those who are dying for some Raising Cane’s sauce will have to drive over six hours to get their hands on it. Is it worth the commute? We’ll let you decide.

Address: 12601 SE 2nd Cir, Vancouver, WA

In-N-Out Burger

Drive time: 7 hours

You’ll have to venture out of Washington if you want to try the viral sandwiches from In-N-Out. But for those who can hold off on their burger cravings, In-N-Out is set to make an appearance at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. But you might need to get there early to secure your burger.

Address: 6280 Keizer Station Boulevard, Keizer, OR

