Loblaws bashed for discounting and selling item “completely covered in mould”

Mar 4 2024, 6:55 pm
Colin Temple/Shutterstock

As Canadians feel the pinch of rising food inflation and soaring living costs, grocery giants like Loblaws continue to be slammed with criticism from all angles, from staggering profits raked in by shareholders to outrageously priced products and, in the latest case, the quality of its items.

Ottawa resident, @_Rich_Coffey, recently took to X to share a rather disturbing image of a product he recently purchased at a Loblaws location in Ontario.

As noted by Coffey, the Pacific salmon pie he purchased from the supermarket chain was covered in mould, and was reportedly put on store shelves despite being past its best-before date.

While many agreed that shoppers shouldn’t expect the freshest quality when purchasing discounted items, they also maintained that similar products — which are very obviously spoiled — shouldn’t be sold at all.

“Like I get it’s hard to tell if it’s in a box but like how long did they have to leave it out for it to go completely mouldy,” Coffey wrote on X.

“That’s wretched. I think that’s employee error — it’s best before February 13. They can’t sell anything past it’s best before date. That needed to be binned weeks ago,” one person wrote under the post.

“I often take full advantage of the 50% products, but this is just crazy. This is why I always check the best before dates,” another comment reads.

The shocking find comes amid a significant rise in the company’s earnings and sales during the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as its plan to open dozens of new stores nationwide and renovate hundreds of other locations.

The Westons, who are owners of George Weston Ltd. which in turn owns Loblaws Companies Ltd., also made international headlines recently after the amounts they earned in dividends were revealed.

According to The Times, George Weston CEO Galen Weston Jr. and co. took in roughly $45.2 million thanks to its Toronto-based investment arm, Wittington Investments, which witnessed “soaring profits.”

