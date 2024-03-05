In-N-Out set to build new location in Ridgefield, Washington

Big news for fans of the California burger spot In-N-Out. The restaurant has submitted a development application with the city of Ridgefield, Washington.

This means that, once it’s open, Vancouverites will only be an approximate five-hour drive away from the much-loved burger joint, according to Google Maps.

For reference, Ridgefield is a quick 20-minute drive from our United States cousin, Vancouver, Washington.

To some people, five hours for viral eats seems nuts, but there are tons of folks who would disagree. When Shake Shack opened in Seattle’s downtown South Lake Union neighbourhood, many Vancouverites popped over the border to get some grub!

The proposed Ridgefield restaurant would be In-N-Out’s first location in Washington.

However, an application filing does not mean this location will be opening in the foreseeable future.

“We can confirm that the City has received an application from In-N-Out Burger for an In-N-Out location in the Union Ridge Town Center development,” shared the City of Ridgefield.

“Our permitting and engineering team has worked closely with In-N-Out to ensure they are not only creating enough queuing spaces to avoid backups onto roads, but also that the design of the building will be unique, high-quality and complementary to Ridgefield.”

If you can’t wait until then to get your Double-Double with a strawberry milkshake on the side, you can also check out In-N-Out’s location at 6280 Keizer Station Boulevard in Keizer, Oregon, which is approximately a six-and-a-half hour drive.

In-N-Out had a pop-up at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in September 2023.

Would you make the trip to Ridgefield to grab one of these legendary handhelds? Let us know in the comments.

