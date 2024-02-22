Bethenny Frankel calls BC city a “vibe” while visiting the “TJ Maxx of Canada”

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has been taking her fans on a TikTok tour of her trip to Vancouver, and her latest video gives one BC city a huge shoutout.

After documenting her food journey through Vancouver, Frankel has now shared her love for Abbotsford. More specifically, her love for the city’s Winners.

In a video posted to TikTok, Frankel shows her trip to Canada’s TJ Maxx equivalent and gushes about all the items the store has to offer.

“It has everything going on. I love it here,” she said. “It’s a vibe.”

During her shop, Frankel picked up a Hello Kitty suitcase for an overnight trip after she compared its price to other suitcases in the store and said, “She’s the one I’ve got to go travel with now.”

Her shop didn’t stop there.

Frankel toured the bag section in the Winners and showed off the various designer bags she found. She compared the bags to the ones found at the TJ Maxx stores in the US and said that the Canadian stores beat the States for bags.

“[There’s] not even a discussion,” Frankel said about the bag comparisons.

“Best handbag department I’ve seen yet in any of these types of stores. Fabulous.”

Who would’ve thought that the Winners in Abbotsford would be one of Frankel’s favourite spots?