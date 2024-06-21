Earlier this month, a new instant noodle bar called Hululu opened its doors in Vancouver, so you already know Dished had to go and check it out.

From walls full of ramen to so many toppings to customize your noodles, and even a large selection of boba, here’s everything we saw and tried at the newly opened Hululu.

Hululu is based on a similar instant noodle bar concept that has taken parts of Asia by storm, offering customers an elevated ramen experience at an affordable price.

So how does it work?

You order at a self-serve kiosk, grab your selected ramen from the wall of instant noodles, and then bring it to the counter with your receipt. From there, staff will put your ramen in a bowl and add your selected toppings.

You then take your bowl to the self-serve station, which has preset timers to make sure you get perfectly cooked ramen. During the cooking process, you can add other toppings like an egg that will cook alongside your noodles. Once finished, a variety of sauces and seasonings are also available to add after you’re done cooking.

Because you can make each bowl exactly to your liking, there’s always something to enjoy on the menu at Hululu.

During our visit, we tried two different types of instant noodles that Hululu offers. There are currently over 20 different kinds to choose from that come from all across Asia like Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan.

For those feeling thirsty, they can accompany their instant noodles with a side of boba. Hululu offers a wide selection of milk tea and slush options.

As part of its grand opening, customers can enjoy 15% off its entire order plus four free toppings until the end of June. We challenge you to find a better deal than that in Vancouver.

Hululu

Address: 2184 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok