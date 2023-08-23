4 hottest new restaurants and bars in Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

Ramen Kounotori’s menu features a limited selection of ramen dishes, including Kara Tori Paitan Ramen (with a creamy chicken broth and house-made spicy tare), Tori Paitan Ramen, Tori Shio Ramen, and Tori Shoyu Ramen.

Address: 3950 Main Street, Vancouver

The first Popeyes location in Vancouver has opened at 700 Hamilton Street, right under CBC Vancouver and in the former location of a White Spot Triple O’s.

Address: 700 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

This new spot is located at #1008-8300 Capstan Way.

The concept currently operates two other Richmond locations, on Steveston Highway and at 8328 Capstan Way, as well as one in Vancouver on Robson Street.

Address: #1008-8300 Capstan Way, Richmond

Brought to us by the fine folks behind charcuterie and wine destination Bartholomew, this 3080 Main Street spot was named after a lesser-known street behind the establishment, Watson Street.

Address: 3080 Main Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright