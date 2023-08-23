Masa Ishibashi omakase experience from Japan opening in Richmond

Big news for fans of premium sushi, as a new traditional Edomae Omakase experience is set to open in Richmond soon.

Taking over the former Sushi Kiwami space (a restaurant that was known for its exorbitant prices) at #130 8411 Bridgeport Road, inside H, Masa Ishibashi comes to us from Michelin-starred chef Masakazu Ishibashi.

Chef Ishibashi has received numerous accolades through his work at restaurants in Japan (Shoukouwa and Ginza Sushi Ichi among them), but this will be the first time the chef will bring his expertise to Canada.

Masa Ishibashi will be an Edomae Omakase experience, which means it will follow in the tradition of Edomae Cuisine. Edo refers to Tokyo during the 1600s, and Edomae Cuisine came to refer to the seafood caught in Edo Bay and the specific dishes that were created with it.

Masa Ishibashi will use fresh ingredients that have been airlifted right from fish markets in Japan with an aim to offer an experience with a “good sense of elegance and balance,” according to its website.

While an opening date has yet to be shared, some sneak peeks on the restaurant’s Instagram page show that it likely won’t be too long of a wait.

Stay tuned for more information on this world-class dining experience.

Address: #130 8411 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Instagram