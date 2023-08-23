Starbucks to launch PSL and fall lineup at stores across Canada tomorrow

Put away those sandals and break out your scarf collection. Starbucks is bringing the fall vibes early this year.

The famous cafe brand will be launching its popular line of seasonal sips and sweets on Thursday, August 24, at locations across Canada.

Here are the items you’ll be able to purchase starting tomorrow at Starbucks stores across the nation.

Treats

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf and

Fox Sugar Cookie

Sips

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, aka the PSL, is celebrating 20 years at Starbucks this year. It launched back in 2003 and has since become the sip with the cult following we know and love.

NEW – Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso

Enjoy this combo of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oat beverage.

Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam, and finished with a dusting of pumpkin spice.

NEW – Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte

According to Starbucks, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte was actually inspired by a popular customer and barista customization. This drink combines a rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Starbucks Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

This beverage is made up of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar combined with a spiced apple drizzle. You can get it hot, iced, and blended.