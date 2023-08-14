Great news for fans of pho and other Vietnamese dishes, as Richmond is about to get a new spot for the cuisine.

Last month, Pho 37 confirmed with Dished that the brand was working on a new location in the Metro Vancouver city.

The #1008-8300 Capstan Way location is finally ready to open its doors to the public as of today, Monday, August 14.

The restaurant currently operates two other Richmond locations, on Steveston Highway and at 8328 Capstan Way, as well as one in Vancouver on Robson Street.

This spot is known in particular for its selection of pho – Vietnamese noodle soup – but it also has a variety of other dishes on its menu too, including chicken wings with fish sauce, Vietnamese beef carpaccio, and its namesake number 37 dish: Tuan’s Special Beef Noodle Soup.

The grand opening officially kicks off today at 11 am, and for the remainder of the week, Pho 37 will be offering 15% off your total bill at this location.

Pho 37 – Richmond

Address: #1008-8300 Capstan Way, Richmond

