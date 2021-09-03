It seems like summer is slipping away faster than we can sip it. But there’s one spot that’s serving something extra tasty that you might want to check out before the solstice.

Glitch, a retro arcade bar in Kitsilano, has been serving up slushie tasting flight paddles. If you haven’t had one yet, then you need to get a taste before summer runs out.

Glitch has made a splash before with their bathroom that’s a bit like a teenager’s shrine to Ryan Reynolds. Now, their alcoholic slushies are turning heads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colette Dymiter 🇨🇦🇵🇱📍YYC (@vibewithcolette)

Slushie flights are $8.99 and you can get a taster flight of all four of their flavours: pink lemonade, margarita, blue freeze and peach bellini. They also have a Bob Marley flavour which is a combo of all four boozy, icy flavours.

So if you grew up drinking 7-Eleven Slurpees all summer long, then you might like this boozed-up nostalgic throwback treat. Plus, any bar where you can play Mario Kart on the patio is alright by us.