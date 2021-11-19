The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Since our social lives have suffered the past few years, we deserve to enjoy the best drinks that our city has to offer with our favourite people… in real life.

Here is a list of some noteworthy spots around Vancouver to catch up with your coworkers, family, or friends.

Head to St. Augustine if you are looking for a casual spot on Commercial Drive with a large selection of beer. They have 60 taps, many of which are sourced from local microbreweries. St. Augustine values serving high-quality, small-batch beer and rotating selections seasonally.

They keep a few tried and true favourite beers on tap, but if you are in the mood to shake it up there is never a need to have the same beer twice.

If you are bored of the usual suspects on menus around town, St. Augustine should be your next destination.

Address: 2360 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1911

We all know there is no shortage of Aussies in Vancouver, and this spot is just for them! This Australian-themed eatery boasts trivia nights, great happy hours, and famed comfort food. Moose Down Under has been serving Australian beers and warm hospitality for more than 25 years. They even play Aussie-approved sports like AFL, NRL and cricket live!

If you are keen to try kangaroo or want to enjoy a lively trivia night with friends, this is your spot.

Address: 830 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-3300

The Raven Pub is the perfect place to try after a day of hiking or kayaking in Deep Cove. The pub has a classic feel with a modern twist that incorporates burgers, live music, and killer drinks. The Raven Pub prides itself on having a comfortable vibe that is still super social.

From margaritas to sangria, there is something on the menu for everyone at this North Shore staple.

Address: 1052 Deep Cove Road, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-929-3834

In the heart of Surrey, Central City Taphouse is the perfect place to head with a large group. The local eatery has a large patio, plenty of parking, and live entertainment.

Central City Taphouse has a large beverage menu, complete with craft beer, cider, wine, and cocktails. The kitchen also makes everything made to order so you can expect a delicious meal every visit.

If you are in the area during Tappy Hour from 3 to 6 pm and 9 to 11 pm, there are loads of food and drinks to choose from at wallet-friendly prices.

Address: 13450 102 Avenue, 190, Surrey

Phone: 604-545-1400

If you have some visitors from out of town, Bayside Lounge should definitely be on the list of stops. With a pristine view of the world-famous English Bay, this lounge is sure to impress.

The location is also totally unique, outfitted with a sunken circular bar and a panoramic ocean view. The bar has a well-known craft cocktail list and a west coast comfort food menu that showcases the best of Vancouver. We recommend the Last Word cocktail, which features BC’s favourite periwinkle gin, the beautiful Empress 1908.

Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-1831