7 excellent board game cafes to check out in Metro Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jan 24 2022, 11:00 pm
What’s better than playing board games? How about, playing board games with friends and good food!

Join us as we roll the dice and run down the best places to play board games in Metro Vancouver.

Here are seven awesome restaurants in Metro Vancouver where you can play board games.

Pizzeria Ludica

Pair board games with oven-fresh pizza and a cold glass of beer at Pizzeria Ludica that combines our love of all three things! They have a massive game library that’s perfect for both people who are new to playing board games and for serious players, too.

Address: 189 Keefer Place, Vancouver
Phone:604-669-5552

Address: 1601 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-2232

Instagram

Glitch

 

A favourite among UBC Students looking for fun after class, this retro arcade-themed bar has arcade games, billiards, video games, and a couple of classic tabletop board games like Connect Four and Jenga.

Address: 2287 West Broadway Street
Phone:604-288-4400

Instagram

Score on Davie

 

You can play board games with your pals while devouring a giant Ceasar topped with burgers and fried chicken at this West End spot.

Address:1262 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-1646

Instagram

The Raving Gamer Bistro

 

Langley’s first board game cafe is a family-friendly joint that has lots of games to choose from if you’re craving variety. It’s a great spot to go if you like to eat brunch while you play board games on a Sunday morning.

Address: 106 – 5735, 203rd Street
Phone: 604-510-4414

Instagram

La Fontana Caffe

 

Serving breakfast, brunch, sandwiches, wraps, and more – this Burnaby Heights cafe has a big stack of board games that you can try your hand at.

Address: 3701 Hastings Street #101, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-4004

Instagram

Boardwalk Cafe & Games

This Downtown Abby board game cafe has more than 250 different games to choose from and has a really fun menu. Munch on grilled cheese and a candy flight while you challenge your friends to a game of “Mansions of Madness”.

Address: 33760 Essendene Avenue, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-428-7457

Instagram

