21 Vancouver restaurants that will make you feel like a celebrity

Vancouver is slowly becoming one of the world’s best culinary destinations, and if you’re looking for some fancy dining that’ll make you feel like a million bucks, or like you wish you had a million bucks, Vancouver has you covered there too.

The city is home to one of the biggest movie production hubs in the world, which invites movie stars from all over the world to film here.

But you don’t need to be a celebrity in Vancouver to feel like one.

So get out the suits and fancy dresses, and check out some of the most high-end restaurants in Vancouver.

Don’t be surprised if you see a member of the Canucks at a nearby table at Blue Water Cafe.

Part of the Toptable Group, this popular spot has invited many a celebrity over the years to enjoy their bountiful seafood options and exquisite high-end cocktail selections.

They offer a stunning seafood tower that’ll cost you $175.

Address: 1095 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-8078

Celebrities like George Clooney and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been spotted at Gotham Steakhouse in Vancouver.

Vancouver’s most awarded steakhouse oozes a style and sense of class that you need to dress up for.

If you thought Blue Water’s seafood tower was expensive, the deluxe seafood tower at Gotham is $399.

The iconic building was designed and built almost 100 years ago, in 1933.

Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-605-8282

Not only will you be dining like a celebrity at Black + Blue, but you’ll also be doing it on their stunning outdoor rooftop patio.

This is the kind of place where James Bond would have cocktails, shaken, not stirred, before jumping off the roof to chase down the villain.

But don’t try that unless your code name is 007.

Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-637-0777

Named after Seraphim Joe Fortes, a Vancouver legend known for teaching many kids how to swim, and also saving many lives, this restaurant sits proudly in the heart of Downtown Vancouver.

It oozes class and luxury from the moment you walk in, thanks to the live band and the sounds of the piano that has become just as much a fixture as the glorious seafood.

Make sure you dress to impress.

Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-1940

Many were excited for the opening of Quan Ju De last year, a one-of-a-kind restaurant that presents fine Chinese dining.

Having just opened its doors last year, this practically brand new establishment truly looks like something that was made for a scene in a movie.

It also features Canada’s first ever 5D immersive experience, called iDen.

Address: 2808 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-477-7777

Offering contemporary dishes with coastal flavours, The Victor promises an elegant and robust dining experience.

Featuring sleek velvet chairs and marble floors, The Victor also offers stunning views of the downtown skyline.

They also pride themselves on their “cutting-edge” cocktails.

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-8600

Run by iconic local chef David Hawksworth, the restaurant that carries his name has been voted the best in Vancouver numerous times.

Opened in 2011, Hawksworth offers contemporary Canadian cuisine.

They describe the design of the restaurant as “clubby and intimate,” and it includes pearl banquettes and a beautiful chandelier.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7000

Featuring stunning views of the Vancouver waterfront, this sophisticated sushi establishment isn’t your everyday Japanese joint.

The restaurant features a fusion of Aburi, or Japanese flame-searing, with creamy sauces featured more prominently in French cuisine.

Address: 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3900

Celebrating harmony with nature, the experience at Botanist is wholly Pacific Northwest.

Featuring colourful, plant-filled plates, every dish is a feast for the senses. They also have a vegan menu for swanky plant-based folks.

Dine inside or on their outdoor terrace garden.

Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-5500

Featuring a blend of Peruvian and Japanese cultures, Ancora is the fusion restaurant you didn’t know you needed.

If you want a truly celebrity experience, check out their enhancement menu, which will have champagne and bubbles ready upon your arrival.

Address: #2-1600 Howe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-1164

Described as a culinary journey through Italy, this Tuscan-inspired restaurant features a Florentine-styled courtyard.

Featuring vaulted ceilings, Tuscan tiles, and hand-painted art that’ll transport you to Italy and the Mediterranean.

Umberto Menghi, the visionary behind Giardino’s, was awarded the prestigious Order of the Star of Italy.

Address: 1328 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-2422

Like Blue Water Cafe, Cioppino’s is another TopTable Group restaurant where you might spot a Canuck or two.

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo was known to frequent this establishment as part of a pre-home-game ritual.

Located in Yaletown, the elegant dining room is the perfect spot for a swanky night out. They also have one of the largest wine cellars in the whole city.

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7466

Part of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Reflections describes themselves as an urban oasis in the heart of the city.

Offering light tapas-inspired dishes, the outdoor bar is classy and sophisticated.

It’s the perfect spot for a meal after a relaxing hotel staycation.

They also have a dress code: smart casual.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7043

Taking over the space formerly occupied by MARKET by Jean-Georges, this brand new concept features a fusion of Italian and Chinese cuisine.

Located on the third floor of the Shangri-La Hotel, this restaurant comes from the story of a local Chinese-Italian couple looking to share their respective cultures. The cocktails are also a nod to both cultures.

Miantiao translates to noodle in Mandarin.

Address: 1115 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

Five Sails offers stunning views of the Vancouver waterfront, including Stanley Park and the Lion’s Gate Bridge, while you feast on some delicious food.

Feast elegantly, of course.

They also offer a weekend High Tea experience, if you really want to get fancy.

Address: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-844-2855

Boulevard is a seafood-focused restaurant, featuring a lavish dining room and a vintage lounge.

The interior features local art and a mix of natural stone and imported Italian marble.

Bronze and gold accent the rest of the decor. The restaurant also features refurbished antique chandeliers, just for that extra dose of fancy.

Address: 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-642-2900

Located at the Wedgewood Hotel, stunning Venetian decor awaits you at Bacchus.

The European-inspired menu features fresh and sustainably sourced seafood. The Bacchus Lounge, where you can drink up delicious cocktails, also has live piano from Wednesday to Sunday.

Live piano instantly increases the fancy factor.

Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-5319

Another stunning Italian restaurant in the heart of downtown, the dining room at Cin Cin offers a view of the bustling kitchen hard at work creating delicious Italian cuisine.

Featuring vivid and warm colours, the dining room exudes a sense of warmth, comfort, and richness.

They also have an award-winning wine collection, featuring over 1,000 labels from around the globe.

Address: 1154 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7338

Located in the heart of Kitsilano, the iconic Bishop’s offers vibrant Pacific Northwest cuisine.

They also offer flashy cocktails to go along with their refined food offerings that are a feast for both the eyes and the soul.

Address: 2183 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-2025

Elisa specializes in seafood and steak. It offers both classic dishes and tantalizing cocktails, like the Charring the Cosmos.

It’s a mix of Tanqueray gin, grilled and spiced pineapple, agave, lime, soda, and Lem-Marrakech bitters.

The stunning dining room also features custom salt mirrors created by an artist from Brooklyn.

Address: 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-362-5443

Acquafarina is the very definition of high-end.

Following a business casual dress code, with hats not permitted, you need to look the part to play the part at this Sicilian-inspired establishment.

The restaurant is practically brand new, having opened earlier this year.

Address: 425 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3099

