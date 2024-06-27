Steve’s Poké Bar has taken Metro Vancouver by storm, and now the chain is opening another new location in Coal Harbour.

The locally founded chain specializes in authentic, Hawaiian-style poké and has been quickly expanding across the Lower Mainland over the past couple of years. Currently, Steve’s Poké Bar operates over 23 locations, including Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley, and Vancouver.

Steve’s is known for its fresh signature bowls, like the California Dreamin’ and the Shoyu A Good Time, and its build-your-own-bowl option. It also serves poké by the pound, perfect for potlucks, large gatherings, or creating your own poké bowls at home.

On its website, the Coal Harbour location is scheduled to open in July 2024, so you won’t need to wait that much longer to grab Steve’s delicious poké at this spot

Are you excited about this new poké destination? Let us know in the comments.

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok