FoodRestaurant Openings

Steve's Poké Bar to open new Coal Harbour location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jun 27 2024, 5:44 pm
Steve's Poké Bar to open new Coal Harbour location

Steve’s Poké Bar has taken Metro Vancouver by storm, and now the chain is opening another new location in Coal Harbour.

The locally founded chain specializes in authentic, Hawaiian-style poké and has been quickly expanding across the Lower Mainland over the past couple of years. Currently, Steve’s Poké Bar operates over 23 locations, including Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley, and Vancouver.

Steve’s is known for its fresh signature bowls, like the California Dreamin’ and the Shoyu A Good Time, and its build-your-own-bowl option. It also serves poké by the pound, perfect for potlucks, large gatherings, or creating your own poké bowls at home.

On its website, the Coal Harbour location is scheduled to open in July 2024, so you won’t need to wait that much longer to grab Steve’s delicious poké at this spot

Are you excited about this new poké destination? Let us know in the comments.

Steve’s Poké Bar Coal Harbour

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop