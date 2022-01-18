Lay's Canada recreates popular chip flavours for Lunar New Year

Lay’s Canada has recreated two special flavours to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most delicious way possible, and they’re now available nationwide.

Step aside, BBQ and ketchup flavours! Here are two new contenders in the chips game.

Introducing Cucumber and Chicken and Tomato flavoured chips. These options have been added as part of their permanent line-up!

According to Lay’s, these are China’s most popular flavours, and they’re now in Canada for all to enjoy.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with bold options, whether it’s with the refreshing taste of cucumber or zesty tomato bites.