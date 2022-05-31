Cold start, hot finish: BC's summer forecast is looking perfect

Summer 2021 was such a doozy that many British Columbians are wondering what Mother Nature will throw our way for 2022.

Meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham shared an update on the Weather Network on what Canadians could expect this summer, and it looks like mostly good news, which we could use after the last summer we had!

Summer 2022 weather in BC

“The cool and unsettled pattern that dominated during spring will continue into the beginning of summer,” wrote Gillham.

BC has been unseasonably cool this spring, with VanDusen Gardens reporting that everything seems to be blooming two weeks behind.

According to The Weather Network, the cold actually let the alpine snowpack build and build even into May, so it’s deeper than usual.

What happens in June will be key – because if it warms up slowly, then the snowpack can melt smoothly. But, if it suddenly becomes hot, BC could be at risk for more flooding.

The good news? All this cooler weather means that our wildfire season could be shorter and start later.

Then, in July and August, temperatures and precipitation amounts are predicted to “trend back to near-normal.”

There will be some hot and dry weather periods, but wildfire smoke isn’t expected to choke the city quite the same way it did last year.

Summer 2022 weather in Canada

Nationwide, it’s set to be an “ideal summer” for enjoying outdoor activities as we experience “widespread warm weather.” Most of the country is set to see “near-normal or above-normal temperatures,” without as much extreme heat as last year.

Although, some parts of the country will have a stormy summer, with intermittent interruptive thunderstorms.

“We are expecting drought and wildfires across certain regions—as they are a part of every Canadian summer—however, it appears that widespread drought, wildfires, and smoke are less of a concern this summer compared with many recent years.”

With files from Daily Hive Staff