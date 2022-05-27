Hot in here: Vancouver could see summer temperatures next week

After a month of sometimes weird and often unseasonable weather, the first day of June could be a hot one for Vancouver, with temperatures forecast to feel like summer.

This May was one of the wettest on record, and while we can’t see far enough into the forecast to know if Raincouver will strike again in June, the first day of the month could see temperatures well above 20°C, according to The Weather Network.

It could also be a muggy day, with the forecast predicting it will be cloudy with showers.

Vancouver temperatures were all over the place in May, ranging from a low of 10.3°C all the way up to a high of 22°C, according to The Weather Network’s monthly forecast.

While AccuWeather predicts that this summer will be cooler and wetter than last year, at least to kick off June, that won’t be the case.

The 14-day trend highlights the potential spike in temperature expected for the beginning of June.

The seven-day forecast says the temperature in Vancouver could hit 22°C on June 1, with a humidex (feels like) of 25ºC.

As the forecast suggests, while temperatures on average will be warmer to kick off June, the sun may still be hiding out for the time being.

Air conditioners being mandated by the City of Vancouver for new homes can’t come soon enough.

Victoria, BC, also saw fairly unseasonable weather, with only a few days in the month reaching normal temps.