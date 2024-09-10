Air Canada’s nominees for Best New Restaurants 2024 revealed

Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2024.

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced later this fall, but for now, the company has revealed 30 Canadian restaurants in the running for a coveted spot on that ranking.

“We’re thrilled to shine a light on Canada’s emerging culinary talent through Air Canada’s annual Best New Restaurants list,” said Andy Shibata, vice president of brand for Air Canada.

“Food is an important part of culture and heritage, and by sharing the very best of Canada’s creative culinary scene, we hope to inspire people to seek out great food experiences across our country. In doing so, we are proud to celebrate the best of Canadian talent and support the vitality of Canada’s restaurant and hospitality sector.”

Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants is the longest-running Canadian restaurant ranking.

It’s also the only one to use a single, anonymous reviewer who travels the country ranking the top restaurants that opened in Canada between late Spring 2023 and May 31, 2024.

The reviewer ranks restaurants recommended by a panel of food experts.

So, without any more delay, here is the longlist of the 2024 nominees for Canada’s Best New Restaurants in alphabetical order:

The top 10 ranking will be revealed on November 4, 2024. Have you tried any of these new restaurants? Let us know in the comments.