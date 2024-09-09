Munchies are returning to Canada after 20 years

One of Canada’s most nostalgic snack brand is making a return, 20 years after disappearing from shelves.

Munchies, the Hostess chips that will be familiar to those who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, are finally making a comeback, along with its iconic characters, Red, Yellow and Orange.

Munchies are launching six permanent flavours, two of which nod to some of the snack brands’ most famous flavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munchies Canada (@munchiescanada)

Tangy Ketchup features the classic crunchy think potato chips Munchies are known for with a sweet and tangy ketchup flavour.

Old School BBQ has a blend of sweet tomato and smoked paprika with a mild heat.

Alongside the former favourites, Munchies is launching four brand-new snacks, including popcorn and tortilla chips, to the Canadian market.

The Chili Cheese Stampede combines crunchy, round yellow corn tortilla chips with a Tex-Mex blend of cheese flavour and mild spice.

Supreme Sour Cream and Onion tortilla chips will also be available. These will feature the same yellow corn snacks but with tangy sour cream and sweet and savoury onion flavours.

For popcorn, Munchies will launch the Cheeky Cheddar, which has a rich, smooth, and creamy cheddar cheese flavour.

Lastly, fans will be pleased to see the Deliciously All Dressed popcorn, a take on the Canadian classic flavour with a mic of sweet, savoury and smokey flavours.

Munchies will be available at local retailers in 200-gram potato chip bags, 245-gram tortilla chip bags, and 140-gram popcorn bags. Each snack bag will retail for $3.

Those in Toronto looking for an extra heaping of nostalgia will be able to visit the iconic Munchies characters at the Red Canoe until September 20.

There will also be the opportunity to step back in time at The Living Room at 253 Queen Street W. From September 17 to 21, guests will be able to head through a speakeasy-esque doorway to a room packed with memorabilia and Munchies snacks.

Are you excited to see Munchies hit Canadian shelves once again?