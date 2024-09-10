Mary Brown's Chicken adds wings to menus across Canada

Heads up, chicken wing lovers: Mary Brown’s Chicken is launching four brand-new wings on its menus across Canada.

The wing flavours include Buffalo, Soy Garlic Glaze, Dry-Rub Honey BBQ, and a brand-new Swicy Sauce, which Mary Brown’s said is “the perfect blend of sweet and spicy.” Naked wings are also available to order.

“Taste is the number-one most important factor for our customers. We are very proud of our new Swicy Sauce and our flavour line-up, and we can’t wait for Canadians to try them,” said Jeff Barlow, chief marketing officer at Mary Brown’s Chicken.

“The shareability of wings makes this beloved staple food perfect for family get-togethers, back-to-school dinners, and most importantly, the kick-off of fall and winter sports, including the preseason of NFL, which is the biggest wing-eating occasion.”

To celebrate the launch of these wings and to get Canadians excited to try this new chicken wing and Swicy Sauce combo, Mary Brown’s is offering six wings, small taters, and a pop for only $9.99. This deal is available through the Mary Brown’s app for three weeks starting on September 10, as well as on DoorDash, Skip the Dishes, and Uber Eats.

“Whether enjoyed as a snack while watching their favourite sports or as a meal with the whole family, chicken wings bring people together. Now, our customers can enjoy wings from a Canadian-owned brand they have come to trust and depend on for delicious, high-quality chicken,” said Barlow.

“And with our new promotional deal, more Canadians will be able to try the new chicken wings and our tasty ‘Swicy Sauce’ for themselves. We know they will love them!”

