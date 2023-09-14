Air Canada reveals nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2023

Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2023.

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced later this fall, but for now, the company has revealed 30 Canadian restaurants in the running for a coveted spot on that ranking.

Regarding how establishments are chosen, Air Canada says that any spot that fully opened between late Spring 2022 and 2023, was up for consideration.