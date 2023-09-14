FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant OpeningsBest ofCanada

Air Canada reveals nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2023

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Sep 14 2023, 3:27 pm
Air Canada reveals nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2023
Brassica Gibsons

Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2023.

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced later this fall, but for now, the company has revealed 30 Canadian restaurants in the running for a coveted spot on that ranking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Air Canada enRoute (@enroutemag)

Regarding how establishments are chosen, Air Canada says that any spot that fully opened between late Spring 2022 and 2023, was up for consideration.

So without any more delay, here is the longlist of places in the running for Canada’s Best New Restaurants by Air Canada enRoute.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
+ Best of
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.