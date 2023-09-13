Loblaws has drawn the ire of customers after one TikToker discovered that his bag of No Name onion rings weighed far less than stated.

TikTok user @tikytokytomy was looking for a snack while shopping at the Loblaws-owned No Frills one day and decided to purchase a bag of onion rings.

“So I’m trying to save a couple of bucks right on some onion rings and got No Name at No Frills,” he says in the video posted on August 31. “So this is a large bag that has not been opened.”

He then shows a yellow and green bag of No Name Sour Cream and Onions, and at the bottom, it clearly states that it weighs 200 grams.

However, when shaking the contents around, a clear section of the bag shows that the bag is less than half full.

“I have not tampered with this bag at all,” he states. “That is all you get. It says 200 grams. Let’s see.”

He then places the bag on a kitchen scale, and the display shows that the bag weighs a mere 132 grams — 68 grams less than what’s stated on the bag.

Watch the video below:

It’s not the first time this has happened.

In another incident, a customer purchased a 200-gram bag of chips that ended up weighing 115 grams.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), “It is mandatory that the net quantity on the label accurately reflects the contents of the package.”

To compare, Daily Hive went to a Loblaws supermarket in downtown Toronto to look for the same bag of No Name Sour Cream and Onion.

We also picked up a bag of Ruffles and No Name Ripple Cut potato chips for comparison.

After weighing the No Name Onion Rings, we found that the bag weighs 213 grams — 13 grams more than stated on the packaging.

We found the same to be true for the other bags of chips.

In fact, the No Name Ripple Cut potato chips actually came in at a generous 217 grams, while a 200-gram bag of Ruffles All Dressed weighs 207 grams.

No Frills responded to @tikytokytomy’s video, stating in the comments, “Whenever there is a concern with our products, we always want to take the opportunity to make things right.”

However, the offer to help didn’t go down well with some viewers, with one stating, “Nobody wants to take the BS time it takes to file a complaint!!! We don’t have time. Just do it right the first time!!!”

In an email to Daily Hive, a Loblaws representative stated that the product “absolutely does not live up to our standards.”

“We’ve reached out to the customer for more information and the vendor of this product to figure out what happened,” they state, “Our No Name guarantee allows customers to return or exchange (if they don’t have the receipt) any products that don’t meet their expectations.”

For customers who have the experience, the CFIA states that they can report a complaint here. They can also reach out to the manufacturer or importer for information about a product.

“The CFIA uses a case-by-case approach to determine if a food is packaged in a container in a misleading manner,” the CFIA states.