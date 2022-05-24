FoodVegetarian & VeganRestaurant Openings

Folke: Veggie-focused restaurant set to officially open next week

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 24 2022, 5:25 pm
Folke: Veggie-focused restaurant set to officially open next week
Kryvenok Anastasiia/Shutterstock
Back in April, Dished shared the news about a new veggie-focused restaurant coming to Kitsilano.

Folke Restaurant, located at 2585 West Broadway, just announced that its official opening date will be Thursday, June 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Folke (@folkerestaurant)

The restaurant has taken over the former location of Super Hiro’s and will be offering family-style items and a fresh tasting menu from chef-owner Colin Uyeda and pastry chef-owner Pricilla Deo.

The restaurant has been a while in the making, with plans being hatched during the early days of COVID. The space will offer 40 seats inside, with an additional 12 seats on the patio.

A unique aspect about Folke is that it will operate with a hospitality-included pricing model, meaning that gratuities won’t be expected and will already be included in the menu pricing.

The reservation system for the restaurant is still being set up, but for now, guests will be able to email the restaurant for reservations in early June.

Folke Restaurant

Address: 2585 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
