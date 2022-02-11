From Sooke to Steveston: 11 small towns to add to your BC bucket list

Forget Hawaii; BC has everything you need to recharge on vacation without crossing the border.

With more British Columbians trying to stay in the province while scratching their travel itch, it may be time to take a break from the city and get away to a small town.

But be warned: you might not want to come back once you get a taste of the lifestyle. These BC communities are well-adored by locals looking for an escape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Richmond BC (@visitrichmondbc)

Eat fish and chips while walking the wharf in this sleepy fishing village in Richmond. Technically a part of Metro Vancouver, this spot has shopping options galore, with bookstores, thrift shops, and cafes all along its main strip. If you go during whale watching season, be sure to try spotting some orcas on a boat tour.

Distance from Vancouver: 35-minute drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bowen Island (@bowenislandtourism)

Explore, eat, and unwind on a tiny little island off the coast of Vancouver. More private than Victoria and teeming with diverse flora and fauna, a trip to Bowen Island promises gorgeous sights, wonderful food, and more than just one breath of fresh air. If you don’t drive, consider biking to get up and down the hills. You could find your new favourite secret hideout.

Distance from Vancouver: 1 hour 8 minute’s drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coombs Old Country Market (@goatsontheroof)

Visitors to Coombs can catch something you don’t see every day: Goats on the roof of a grocery store. The Coombs Old Country Market is certainly the most bustling tourist attraction in the area, but there’s plenty more to do. Shopping is incredible there, with offers ranging from Chinese antiques to flowers and notoriously good ice cream. Just make sure you check if they’re open for the season before you go.

Distance from Vancouver: 3 hours 10 minutes drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Tofino (@tourismtofino)

A surfer’s paradise, Tofino is right off the coast and covered in trails. Adventurers also can choose from a variety of other activities: walking along the cliffs or water, paddleboarding, wildlife tours, and more. The breweries and cafes on the island don’t get enough appreciation — try Tofino Brewing Company and Driftwood Cafe for memorable, mouth-watering eats.

Distance from Vancouver: 5 hours 30 minutes drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halfmoon Bay Waterfront Dream (@halfmoonbaydreamhome)

Anyone hoping to unwind can enjoy the serenity of Halfmoon Bay, a town that had less than 500 residents in 2016. It’s nearby Sechelt and known for its views of the water. Take the opportunity to get in touch with nature and enjoy the weather, no matter what it may be in unpredictable, beautiful BC.

Distance from Vancouver: 2 hours 20 minutes drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revelstoke (@revelstoke)

This town is crowned by mountains, making it perfect for people hoping to hit the slopes or reach the peaks. It’s arguably most beautiful in the winter when it’s covered in lights and snow, but the summers are perfect for outdoor recreation and relaxing. Want something a little wild? Try whitewater rafting. Keeping it low-key? Walk the Giant Cedars Boardwalk Trail. Either way, you’re soaking up the most BC nature has to offer.

Distance from Vancouver: 6 hours 20 minutes drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HHSR (@harrisonhotspringsresort)

The name nearly speaks for itself; Harrison Hot Springs is home to natural hot springs that will leave you feeling relaxed. The town itself is small and intimate, surrounded by stunning lakes and mountains, but there are enough fun spots in town to keep you busy when you’re out of the pools.

Distance from Vancouver: 1 hour 45 minutes drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi O’Neill (@b_kootswild)

Best known for its winter sports, Kimberley is set up for nature lovers. The Kimberley Alpine Resort offers a chance to ski without dealing with crowds in bigger cities like Whistler. Revel in the peace and quiet while you softly glide along the powder, or learn a little history with a visit to the Underground Mining Railway. It’s also home to the largest free-standing cuckoo clock in Canada.

Distance from Vancouver: 10 hours 40 minutes drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Coola Valley Tourism (@visitbellacoola)

Although the environment here is equally beautiful, Bella Coola is also known for its art and culture, particularly traditional Indigenous works. It’s a great place to go gallery hopping, with the Copper Sun Gallery, Out of the Mist Gallery, and more open to visitors. Odegaard Falls and Petroglyph Galley are worth the trip, but if you choose to stay put, there are lodges, hotels, and campsites available.

Distance from Vancouver: 12 hours 10 minutes drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westcoast.anxious

Seeing the potholes and caves in Sooke is one of the more magical things you can do in BC, and it’s a relatively little-known treasure. They’re in a provincial park, just one of many in the area, and incredibly whimsical. Also nearby is Sandcut Beach, home to a waterfall, and Sheringham Distillery, should you want a drink to celebrate your time there.

Distance from Vancouver: 4 hours 20 minutes drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village of Keremeos (@villageofkeremeos)

Keremeos is exactly the place to be for anyone hoping to relax lakeside, but it’s also dotted with unique spots to check out, like the Grist Mill and Gardens. Visitors may be hard-pressed to find a view that doesn’t include the town’s tremendous mountains. The region is well-known for its wines, so be sure to stop by the Clos du Soleil or Robin Ridge wineries while you’re there.

Distance from Vancouver: 4 hours 15 minutes drive

Add these small BC towns to your travel list, and you’re certain to return feeling more relaxed. Then it’s time to look up some more unknown treasures across the province and keep the provincial exploration going.