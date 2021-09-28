10 hidden gems to discover in Harrison Hot Springs

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Lush parks, pristine lakes and picturesque staycation spots await you just an hour and a half from Vancouver.

Harrison Hot Springs is an idyllic destination for a day trip, weekend getaway or a longer stay any time of the year.

Things to do in Harrison Hot Springs

Escape to this serene property in Harrison Mills, which is just outside of Harrison Hot Springs. It’s home to a variety of rustic cabins, luxury cottages and a charming English-style manor that has been converted into a boutique bed and breakfast. It also has a pool overlooking the scenic river and one of the best golf courses the region has to offer.

Address: 14282 Morris Valley Road, Harrison Mills

Turn back time at this museum of rural life located near the junction of the Harrison and Fraser Rivers. The Kilby Historic Site stands as the only reminder of the once thriving community of Harrison Mills. Visitors can get a glimpse of the 1906 General Store Museum, as well as a fascinating gallery with items dating back to the 1920s and 1930s.

Address: 215 Kilby Road, Harrison Mills

Discover this easily accessible trail super close to the village. It’s perfect for a leisurely stroll in nature with towering cedar trees nestled throughout the trail. It also features several clay masks on dozens of tree trunks, all made by a local artist to add a little whimsy to the area.

Address: McCoombs Drive, Harrison Hot Springs

Hit the trail at Whippoorwill Point for an easy 4 km trek that takes about an hour and a half to complete, with an elevation gain of 85 meters. It’s a nice escape from the crowds you might see in the village and it offers incredible views of the Harrison River. The trail is fairly steep however, therefore it’s recommended to have proper footwear.

Address: Harrison Lake, Harrison Hot Springs

This beautiful beach can be found along the Whippoorwill Point trail. It’s a great spot for a picnic with the waters of Harrison Lake as the ultimate backdrop. It’s also significantly less crowded than the main beach just off the village of Harrison Hot Springs.

Address: Harrison Lake, Harrison Hot Springs

Harrison Hot Springs is known as having a sasquatch as its mascot, hence the name of this provincial park. And while visitors may not spot a sasquatch here, they’ll definitely be treated to sweeping views of the region. The park is made up of a series of pristine pocket lakes, a serene second-growth and birch forest and scenic mountain ridges.

Address: Off Highway 7, six kms north of Harrison Hot Springs

There’s always something fun to do, courtesy of Harrison Eco Tours. The tour group offers a variety of activities all seasons of the year, from kayaking and boating tours in the summer to eagle-watching tours in the fall. Learn all about the region and its vast array of wildlife while also soaking up all the scenery.

Address: 100 Esplanade, Harrison Hot Springs

This is one of the most beautiful lakes in Sasquatch Provincial Park and it’s a great place to go camping or kayaking. There’s also a lush trail that goes around Hicks Lake, that offers hikers a nice and peaceful loop that passes along the lake shores and over several small streams.

Address: Sasquatch Provincial Park

Book a night at this cozy yet luxurious Airbnb for a relaxing stay nestled in nature. The A-frame cottage has lots of natural light, with big beautiful windows giving visitors unsurpassed views of Harrison Lake. It has a fully-equipped kitchen for guests to cook up a delicious meal before relaxing in front of the fireplace (or perhaps an evening session in the cedar barrel sauna located on-site). Finally, guests can sleep in style up in the loft or downstairs in the charming guest bedroom.

Address: 6950 Rockwell Drive, Harrison Hot Springs

Step inside this modern waterfront accommodation with all the comforts of home away from home. The lodge features a main residence, as well as a carriage house and guest suites with sweeping lake views. It also has its own private beach area for guests to take advantage of during their stay.

Address: 6155 Rockwell Drive, Harrison Hot Springs